Punekars to get cloth bag vending machines in market areas

To make cloth bags easily available and reduce plastic pollution, the city areas will soon have the cloth bag vending machines.

Presently, these cloth bag machines will be installed in busy places of the city on an experimental basis and after checking their usability within a month, they will be made available in other places as well.

Zensar RPG Foundation handed over eight cloth bag vending machines and one plastic disposal machine to the Pune Municipal Corporation on Tuesday. At this time MLA Madhuri Missal, Commissioner Vikram Kumar, Additional Commissioner Dr Kunal Khemnar, City Engineer Prashant Waghmare and other officers and employees were present.

