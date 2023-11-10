 Punekars Surprised With Mid-November Rain: Watch Videos
Anupam Kashyapi, Head of Weather Forecasting Division, CR & S, India Meteorological Department, attributed the rain to southeastly winds introducing moisture to south-central Maharashtra.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 10, 2023, 05:42 PM IST
Friday's unexpected rainfall brought a momentary reprieve to Pune, offering relief to residents grappling with escalating air pollution. Social media platforms buzzed with videos capturing the mid-November rain, a rare occurrence during Diwali festivities.

Rains in parts of the state

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) anticipates isolated rain at specific locations in Maharashtra.

He mentioned the likelihood of thunder and light rain in Pune city and district on Friday, with a subsequent sharp reduction in rainfall from tomorrow onward. The drop in night temperatures is expected from the 11th. This rainfall offers a welcomed respite to residents distressed by air pollution, mirroring improvements in air quality observed in Delhi and Mumbai due to the rain."

article-image

