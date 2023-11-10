Punekars Surprised With Mid-November Rain: Watch Videos |

Friday's unexpected rainfall brought a momentary reprieve to Pune, offering relief to residents grappling with escalating air pollution. Social media platforms buzzed with videos capturing the mid-November rain, a rare occurrence during Diwali festivities.

Heavy Rain here in PUNE 😯😯😯😯 pic.twitter.com/rM84Pk6JT1 — POSITIVE FAN (@imashishsrk) November 10, 2023

Heavy and intense rain at Sinhgad Road. Could be most intense of the season. #punerains pic.twitter.com/p2UsmrZ4w0 — Dheeraj (@dheerajrawal189) November 10, 2023

Rains in parts of the state

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) anticipates isolated rain at specific locations in Maharashtra.

Anupam Kashyapi, Head of Weather Forecasting Division, CR & S, India Meteorological Department, attributed the rain to southeastly winds introducing moisture to south-central Maharashtra.

He mentioned the likelihood of thunder and light rain in Pune city and district on Friday, with a subsequent sharp reduction in rainfall from tomorrow onward. The drop in night temperatures is expected from the 11th. This rainfall offers a welcomed respite to residents distressed by air pollution, mirroring improvements in air quality observed in Delhi and Mumbai due to the rain."

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)