Punekars Beat China And Set World Record: Largest Reading Activity Promotes Culture At SP College Ground (PHOTOS) |

Punekars beat China to set a World Record by conducting the largest reading activity in collaboration on 14 December 2023 from 8-10 am at SP College, Pune to promote reading culture in the society.

Out of 12,000 parents present, an impressive 3,066 qualified for the record of narrating stories to their kids.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), along with the Maharashtra government, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), National Book Trust (NBT), and Sir Parashurambhau (SP) College organised the event for the Guinness World Record.

HISTORIC MOMENT FOR INDIA!#Punekars beat #China to set a World Record by conducting the largest #reading activity in collaboration on 14 Dec 2023 from 8-10 am at SP College, #Pune to promote reading culture in the society.@eNewsBharati @PandeRajeshBJP pic.twitter.com/2tO4McOQqR — PuneBookFestival (@PuneBookFest) December 14, 2023

To achieve the record, the civic body disclosed that of around 4,500 students from all PMC-run schools participated in the event. The students were joined by their parents as well at the event.

The parents also engaged in the sessions that lasted upto five minutes with their children. The activity is aimed at surpassing the record set by China where 2,500 parents narrated stories to their kids.

Commissioner Vikram Kumar, Assistant Commissioner Vikas Dhakne, actress Prajakta Mali and many other famous artists attended the event.

Additionally, present at the event are SPPU Vice Chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi, Prasenjit Fadnavis, NBT India Director Yuvraj Malik, renowned entrepreneur Suryakant Kakade, President of SP Mandali Adv SK Jain, Vice President Shrikrishna Chitale, Rajesh Pandey of Pune Book Fest, and former Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

Keep Silence, Punekars Are Reading

The day featured the ‘Keep Silence, Punekars Are Reading’ event from 12 pm to 1 pm.

On this occasion, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar read their favourite books and participated in the event.

Pune Book Festival is holding the event starting December 16 to 24 at the Fergusson College Grounds.

The festival saw an extensive collection of books in multiple languages including Marathi, Hindi, English, Gujarati, Kannada, among others.

Alongside literary sessions, there are dedicated sections for children and youth, talent showcases, cultural performances, and more.

With an expected turnout of over five lakh visitors, the festival will host an array of 200 book stalls, catering to diverse reading interests.