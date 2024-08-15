Punekars Receive Independence Day Gift As Dy CM Ajit Pawar Opens Sinhgad Road Flyover | X/@madhurimisal

On the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar inaugurated the flyover near Rajaram Bridge on Sinhagad Road on Thursday. Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni, Parvati MLA Madhuri Misal, Khadakwasla MLA Bhimrao Tapkir, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Rajendra Bhosale and many others were present at the opening.





Speaking on the occasion, Pawar, who is also Pune's Guardian Minister, asserted that efforts were being made to relieve the citizens from traffic congestion by building roads and flyovers in the city. "On behalf of the state government, efforts are underway to secure substantial funds from the central government for the development of the state. A large number of works are going on in the state through Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC). A control room has been set up in the Dy CM's office to speed up the ongoing projects in the state. While carrying out development works, work has to be done in coordination with Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), etc," he said.





"Earlier, the problem of traffic congestion was addressed by constructing a bridge at Chandni Chowk. The new terminal of Pune Airport has been inaugurated. The work of an auditorium on Sinhagad Road is in progress and will be completed in the coming year, for which a fund of ₹35 crore has been sanctioned. The population of Pune is increasing and various infrastructural problems such as water and transport are arising and the citizens are suffering. We aim to provide Pune residents with good facilities. The administration is trying to reduce the suffering of the citizens. A review meeting will be held to resolve the issue of traffic congestion in the coming time," Pawar added.



Regarding the flyover near Rajaram Bridge, the Deputy CM described it as a gift to Punekars on the occasion of Independence Day. "The first phase of this flyover has been inaugurated and efforts are underway to complete the work of the second phase at the earliest," he added.





Last week, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leaders staged protests demanding the opening of the flyover stating that it would reduce traffic jams on the busy Sinhgad Road. They alleged that the delay was deliberate, aimed at gaining political credit ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. However, BJP MLA Misal stated that the flyover was not opened to the public as the third-layer tarring was incomplete and the recent incessant rains delayed the work.



Vishal Kantela, a commuter, told The Free Press Journal that flyover "will not only ease the traffic flow but also save our fuel and valuable time." "Once the second phase of the flyover is completed, it will further benefit commuters," he added.