 Punekars Opt For Metro To Visit Ganpati Pandals, Thanks To Extended Hours
Punekars Opt For Metro To Visit Ganpati Pandals, Thanks To Extended Hours

Pune Metro is generating approximately ₹20 lakh per day, said Hemant Sonawane, Executive Director (Administration and Public Relations), Maha Metro

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Punekars Opt For Metro To Visit Ganpati Pandals, Thanks To Extended Hours | Anand Chaini

Amid the ongoing Ganeshotsav, the extended Pune Metro hours have proved to be a boon for devotees visiting Ganpati pandals in the city. All prominent mandals, including the five 'manache' Ganpatis, are located in the heart of the city. It becomes extremely difficult for people to find space to park their vehicles as there is always a huge number of devotees flocking to the pandals. Hence, many have opted for the metro this year.

Renuka Chaudhary, a resident of Viman Nagar, said, "I usually travel by my two-wheeler or take an autorickshaw to come to the city. But during Ganeshotsav, there is a lot of traffic. Metro has become a very helpful mode of transport in such situations. People could enjoy the festival for more time and easily come back to their homes without sticking in the traffic jam."

Subhash Pandit, a resident of Pimpri, said, "I came with my family to visit all Ganpati mandals. It is challenging to travel with our own vehicles in the city. In the festive seasons, the metro is the best option to opt for. Meanwhile, an increase in the deadline of the metro hours is a good step."

Last week, Pune Metro announced that it has extended its operating hours on both its routes—Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Civil Court and Vanaz to Ramwadi.

From September 7 to 9, Pune Metro was operational for 17 hours daily, from 6am to 11pm. From September 10 to 16, commuters can use the metro services from 6am to midnight. On Anant Chaturdashi, Pune Metro will run for a full 24 hours—from 6am on September 17 to 6am on September 18. However, starting September 18, the metro will revert to its normal operating hours of 6am to 10pm. These extended service hours are expected to significantly benefit Pune Metro's revenue, as they did last year.

Pune Metro, on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, wrote, "During Ganeshotsav, citizens flock to the central part of the city to witness the scenes at the Ganesha mandals. For the convenience of the citizens, the metro's operating hours will be extended, and passenger service will be available until midnight. Additionally, the number of metro trips will also be increased. Passengers are encouraged to take advantage of this service."

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Hemant Sonawane, Executive Director (Administration and Public Relations), Maha Metro, said, "Due to Ganeshotsav and increasing the deadline of metro hours, footfall has been increased up 20,000 per day. Accordingly, Pune Metro is now witnessing 1,50,000 passengers ridership per day. The statistics will increase in the upcoming days." "Pune Metro is generating approximately ₹20 lakh per day. The increased trip will be the same till August 18. We will keep an eye on public sentiments accordingly our plans go on."

