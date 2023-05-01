Punekars, now roam the city in PMPML's AC tourist bus for Just ₹500! |

Pune residents can now explore the city's famous religious and tourist destinations at an even more affordable price, thanks to Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd's (PMPML) latest announcement.

The PMPML has discounted all Tourism Bus Service ticket prices by up to 50%, meaning that tickets for all routes will now be priced at only ₹ 500. Earlier, the PMPML's was set to charge fares ranging between Rs. 700 to Rs. 1000.

A knowledgeable guide will accompany you on the bus, providing information about the different destinations and ensuring that you have a memorable trip.

Apart from that, if you book your tickets on the day of travel, you can avail yourself of transportation from your residence to the place of departure and back in the evening on the same ticket.

The new air-conditioned Tourism Bus Service, which started on May 1, will operate every Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays. The service provides a comfortable and convenient way for residents to visit popular temples, historical landmarks, and scenic spots around Pune.

Check the routes below:

All Tourism Bus Service ticket prices have been discounted up to 50% and they will now be priced at only ₹500/- per ticket for all routes! pic.twitter.com/3ZB9RzxBmy — Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (@PMPMLPune) May 1, 2023