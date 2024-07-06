Pune: Zika Virus Cases Rise To 9 As 3 More Pregnant Women Test Positive | Representative Image

Three new cases of Zika virus infection, all involving pregnant women, have been reported in Pune, bringing the total tally to nine, officials from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) said on Saturday. Earlier, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had reported six cases of Zika virus.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, Assistant Health Officer, PMC, confirmed, “Three additional cases have been confirmed, all involving pregnant women. One patient is from Pashan, another from Mundhwa, and the third case is from Ambeogaon Budruk.” The infection has now spread beyond Pune city to rural areas as well, he added.

Dr Kalpana Baliwant, Health Officer, PMC, mentioned, "We have intensified surveillance in the affected areas and are scheduled to conduct a meeting on Monday. One case has been detected in rural Pune, prompting us to alert the district health officer and intensify Zika virus monitoring and sample collection."

Meanwhile, PMC faces challenges in sample collection. Dighe explained, “Our main challenge is the lack of cooperation from residents in affected areas. Despite conducting awareness programmes about Zika virus infection, people are hesitant to provide samples to the civic body. In some instances, children in slum areas have even thrown stones at our fogging teams. In urban areas, residents are reluctant to come forward for testing and sampling. Additionally, we are short-staffed, which complicates sample collection efforts, especially since the city limits have expanded by merging with villages.”

“Another challenge is controlling indoor breeding," Dighe added, "with a population exceeding 4.5 million. Residents in slums tend to keep open bins and accumulate junk, creating potential breeding grounds. We continue to conduct awareness programs to break the chain of transmission.”