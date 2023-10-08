 Pune: Youth From Wagholi Booked For Insulting PM Modi And Hindu Deities On Social Media
In response to the complaint, the police charged the youth under IPC 295 (A) (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), and Assistant Police Inspector Bhalerao is overseeing the investigation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
Lonikand police in Pune have registered a case against a youth, identified as Sagar Sawant (Wagholi, 21), for using offensive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hindu deities on social media, an official informed on Sunday. The complaint was lodged by Ravindra Dilip Padwal (30), a resident of Wadki village in Haveli district.

According to the complaint, Sawant verbally abused Prime Minister Modi while commenting on an Instagram post by a friend of the plaintiff from Beed.

Derogatory remarks about Hindu gods and goddesses

He also made derogatory remarks about Hindu gods and goddesses, which were found to be offensive to religious sentiments. In response to the complaint, the police charged Sawant under IPC 295 (A) (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), and Assistant Police Inspector Bhalerao is overseeing the investigation.

