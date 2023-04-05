 Pune: Yoga Demonstrations organised at Nisarg Gram in Yewalewadi on April 6
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Yoga Demonstrations organised at Nisarg Gram in Yewalewadi on April 6

Pune: Yoga Demonstrations organised at Nisarg Gram in Yewalewadi on April 6

The program is organised in association with the Central Bureau of Communication, Maharashtra and Goa region, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 05, 2023, 06:13 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Yoga Demonstrations organised at Nisarg Gram in Yewalewadi on April 6 | PIB File Photo

On the directions of the Ministry of Ayush, this year, on April 6, which is the 76th-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga, Mass Yoga Demonstration is organised at Nisarg Gram, Yewalewadi. 

The program is organised in association with the Central Bureau of Communication, Maharashtra and Goa region, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India. 

Read Also
Bhopal: Millet, yoga figure in PM’s Narendra Modi interaction with children on board Vande Bharat...
article-image

The programme will start at 7 am with a Mass Yoga demonstration as per the Standard Protocol of the Ayush Ministry. 

This year being a Millet year, NIN is offering a free Millet breakfast to all the participants. This programme is open to all and free of cost. 

All age group people can join and rejoice in the celebrations. The venue of the program is Nisarg-Gram, behind Bandorwala Leprosy Centre, Yewalewadi, Pune.

Read Also
Free Yoga instructor in Punjab: Kejriwal, Mann launch 'CM di Yogshala'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Yoga Demonstrations organised at Nisarg Gram in Yewalewadi on April 6

Pune: Yoga Demonstrations organised at Nisarg Gram in Yewalewadi on April 6

WATCH VIDEO: This rail museum in Pune has miniature model of Vande Bharat Train

WATCH VIDEO: This rail museum in Pune has miniature model of Vande Bharat Train

Ahmednagar: Four injured in clash between two groups; 10 held

Ahmednagar: Four injured in clash between two groups; 10 held

Maharashtra cabinet condoles death of Pune BJP MP Girish Bapat

Maharashtra cabinet condoles death of Pune BJP MP Girish Bapat

Pune: Symbiosis Institute of Technology hosts Technovation 2023

Pune: Symbiosis Institute of Technology hosts Technovation 2023