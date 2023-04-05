Pune: Yoga Demonstrations organised at Nisarg Gram in Yewalewadi on April 6 | PIB File Photo

On the directions of the Ministry of Ayush, this year, on April 6, which is the 76th-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga, Mass Yoga Demonstration is organised at Nisarg Gram, Yewalewadi.

The program is organised in association with the Central Bureau of Communication, Maharashtra and Goa region, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

The programme will start at 7 am with a Mass Yoga demonstration as per the Standard Protocol of the Ayush Ministry.

This year being a Millet year, NIN is offering a free Millet breakfast to all the participants. This programme is open to all and free of cost.

All age group people can join and rejoice in the celebrations. The venue of the program is Nisarg-Gram, behind Bandorwala Leprosy Centre, Yewalewadi, Pune.