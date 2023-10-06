Pune: Yerwada Central Jail Inmates Sell 172 Eco-Friendly Ganesha Idols, Generating Revenue Of Rs 1.76 Lakh |

The annual Ganeshotsav, originally initiated and championed by Bal Gangadhar Tilak, continues to be celebrated with great reverence and grandeur throughout the state. This year's festivities were no exception, with a notable demand for eco-friendly Ganesha idols crafted from Shadu clay. Responding to this demand, inmates from Yerwada Central Jail, Nashik Road Central Jail, and Dhule District Jail in Maharashtra dedicatedly crafted eco-friendly Ganesha idols.

The creation and sale of these idols by prisoners represent a commendable initiative, providing them with meaningful engagement during their sentences. Nashik Road Central Jail achieved significant sales, with 580 idols totaling Rs 9,72,643, while Yerwada Central Jail sold 172 idols valued at Rs 1,76,000. Amravati Central Jail recorded sales of 200 idols, generating Rs 1,25,000 in revenue. Notably, this initiative was also introduced for the first time in Dhule District Jail, resulting in the sale of 101 Ganesha idols worth Rs 1,44,700.

Initiative helps to reintegrate convicts into mainstream society

This innovative initiative is part of the prison department's efforts to reintegrate convicts into mainstream society, fostering a positive environment. Over the course of three to four months, a significant and auspicious atmosphere prevails in the prisons as the Ganesha idols are meticulously crafted. This endeavor provides inmates with an outlet for their artistic talents, and upon their release, equips them with a potential means of livelihood for themselves and their families. A positive response from citizens to such initiatives offers a ray of hope in the lives of these incarcerated individuals.

The initiative was conducted under the guidance of by Amitabh Gupta, Additional Director General of Prisons, Maharashtra State, Pune, with valuable guidance provided by Dr. Jalandar Supekar, Special Inspector General of Police (Prisons Headquarters), Swati Sathe, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Western Division, and UT Pawar, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Central Division.

