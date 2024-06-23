Pune: X-Ray Room At Aundh District Hospital Plagued By Fungus, Leakage Amid Monsoon |

The X-ray facility at Aundh District Hospital (ADH) in Pune is causing severe inconvenience to patient care and the radiographers working there. The X-ray room at ADH is in a dilapidated condition, with walls and the ceiling having water leakage and spread of fungus.

Amid the monsoons, the condition has worsened further, as patients and visitors complain of a foul smell. Due to moisture in the room, the walls and ceilings are moist, and chunks of plaster are falling off. Health activists point out that radiographers working at ADH are at risk of life-threatening diseases due to increased exposure to harmful radiation emitted by the X-ray machine. Hospital authorities have extended the working hours of radiographers, posing a threat to their lives.

Overtime troubles radiographers

Speaking on condition of anonymity, hospital staff told Free Press Journal, “The X-Ray room at ADH has six radiographers who work six-hour shifts, with each radiographer allowed to take only 300 X-Rays per shift as per government rules. The extended working hours will increase radiation exposure and pose a risk of life-threatening diseases. The hospital is violating basic government rules. Radiographers have been asked to work 24-hour shifts.”

Health activist Sharad Shetty highlighted, “The increase in working hours at X-ray facilities goes against government norms. Additionally, the condition of the X-ray room puts patients’ lives at risk due to the state of the ceilings and walls.”

“As per rules, the person creating X-ray reports should have a separate cabin to avoid radiation exposure. There should be a separate staff room for those working at the X-ray facility, and they should only be present in the X-ray room when taking X-rays. The waiting area for patients should also be separated, but ADH lacks these provisions. The X-Ray facility at ADH is managed by the hospital administration, but the hospital has collaborated with a private entity under a public-private partnership model to produce reports. There is no need to hire a third party for report production; the person working at the X-ray facility can provide reports. Authorities should address patient and employee concerns,” added Shetty.

Hospital authorities react

Dr Urmila Munde, in charge of the X-Ray department at ADH, said, “We have a team of six radiographers, two of whom are assigned to the Alandi area for the Palkhi procession. We have asked senior officials to assign additional radiographers to the procession to avoid putting stress on the existing team. There have been no changes to the working schedule.”

Nagnath Yempalle, the civil surgeon at the district hospital, said, "Out of six technicians, two are on leave, and one person on the team has issues with night duty; everyone else is okay with their assigned duties. We have only adjusted the working hours and made corresponding changes to the night shift."