Pune: Wrestlers To Canvas For Murlidhar Mohol In Pune

Thousands of wrestlers have decided to enter into the fray of the Lok Sabha election in Pune and canvass for BJP candidate Murlidhar Mohol, who himself was a wrestler in the past. Wrestlers in Pune and surrounding areas have pledged to dedicate themselves to Mohol's victory and have also designed an action plan for the next 45 days.

Murlidhar Mohol said, "This is my family, which is closely related to the red soil, and they have now united and are preparing for campaigning. Around eight to nine thousand wrestlers will be joining my campaign in the coming days. I am extremely happy that my family of wrestlers has come together for this."