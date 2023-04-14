Pune: World Liver Day Walkathon tomorrow | Pixabay

In a run-up to World Liver Day, a walkathon has been organised in Pune to spread awareness about liver diseases on Sunday.

The event has been organised by Indian Medical Association Maharashtra's Pune branch along with Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, and the Federation of Organ and Body Donations.

World liver day is observed every year on every 19 April, to spread awareness about liver-related diseases. The activities conducted on this health awareness day are organised with the associations of various international and local governing groups. The liver is the second largest and the second most complex organ in the body, after the brain.

Details of the walkathon:

🗓 Date - 16th April 2023 (Sunday)

🕠 Reporting Time - 6.15 am

🏁 Flag Off - 6.30 am

📍 Venue - Keshavbaug, DP Rd, United Western Co-Operative Society, Ganesh Nagar, Karve Nagar, Pune

⭕ Categories 5 kms 8 kms