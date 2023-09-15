Pune: Workers Defraud Authorities At Petrol Pumps Started By Rural Police; 56 Booked In ₹20 lakh Scam |

A shocking case of cheating has come to light as two petrol pumps operated under the Pune Rural Police's welfare program, located on Pashan and Baner roads, fell victim to embezzlement by their own workers, resulting in losses amounting to ₹20 lakh 19 thousand rupees.

Police officer Rajesh Ghayal (53) has taken action by filing an official complaint at Chaturshringi Police Station. Consequently, a case has been registered against 56 workers of the petrol pumps. The crime unfolded between July 2021 and March 2023.

What is the scam?

The Pune Rural Police launched the operation of two petrol pumps on Baner and Pashan roads as part of their welfare program in July 2021. Now, it has been discovered that certain laborers employed at these pumps misappropriated cash payments from customers after fuel purchases, failing to deposit the funds into the pumps' accounts.

Upon realizing a discrepancy between fuel sales and collected revenue, the management initiated an audit, entrusting the task to CA Shekhar Bhagre. The audit's findings revealed that ₹17 lakh 25 thousand 324 rupees had been embezzled from the Baner Road pump, and ₹2 lakh 93 thousand 736 rupees had disappeared from the Pashan Road pump.

Subsequently, the Pune Rural Police took action by filing an official complaint at Chatushringi Police Station, leading to the registration of a case. Further investigation into this case is currently underway, spearheaded by the Assistant Police Inspector.

