 Pune: Worker injured as speeding car crashes into shop near AISSMS College
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
A speeding four-wheeler crashed into a shop near the main gate of the All India Shri Shivaji Memorial Society's College (AISSMS) College, close to Naidu Hospital in Pune on Sunday.

The incident occurred when the vehicle lost control and rammed into the store. One of the workers in the Mamata General Stores was injured in the accident and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The photos from the site of the accident revealed that the accident caused significant damage to the shop, with items scattered around and the furniture broken. However, there have been no reported fatalities as a result of the accident so far.

