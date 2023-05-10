Pune: Woman saved after failed suicide attempt

Mumbai: Central Railway completes record 257 kms of doubling, multi-tracking | Representative Image

In a remarkable incident in Pune's Koregaon area, a 62-year-old woman was saved from a suicide attempt on the railway tracks thanks to the timely intervention of a railway employee (gatekeeper) and vigilant local citizens. The woman who is a resident of Koregaon Park, had reached a point of distress due to illness and a dispute with her husband.

The gatekeeper noticed a woman sitting on the tracks in the middle of the night and promptly informed Sameer Ghavate and Supriya Ghavate, nearby residents near the railway crossing. The gatekeeper and the Ghavate couple rushed to the woman's aid, pulling her away from harm. The woman, weakened by her illness, faced difficulty walking, but with the assistance of the gatekeeper and the Ghavate couple, she was safely moved to a secure location.

The Loni Kalbhor police station was notified about the incident, leading to the arrival of Sub-Inspector Kiran Dhaygude. The woman's husband and the police were present at the scene, and with their collective efforts, they convinced her to seek medical treatment at a hospital.