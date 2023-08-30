Pune: Woman Faces Molestation And Verbal Abuse By Husband's Boss | Unsplash

A woman faced molestation and verbal abuse from a company director in Pune when she went to collect her husband's payment on Monday. The director, Amey Dhananjay Gurjar of Future Tech Company, made offensive remarks like, "How much money do you want? I have women like you that I spend money on at night." The victim, a 31-year-old, filed a complaint at the Kothrud police station.

As a result of her complaint, the police have registered a case against Amey Dhananjay Gurjar, who is now facing legal action. This troubling incident occurred at the Future Tech Company's premises in Mayur Colony, Kothrud, on a Monday afternoon at 2 pm.

According to the police, the victim's husband was employed by the company. She visited the Future Tech Company with her husband to collect his salary. During their visit, the company's director, Amey Gurjar, directed highly offensive comments towards her. He not only questioned her about the money but also implied that her husband should have sent her to collect his payment. The director's comments escalated further as he disclosed information about his intentions with other women and how he spends money on them.

Shockingly, the accused physically assaulted the woman by forcefully grabbing her hand and expelling her from the office, causing her significant distress and humiliation. In the process, the woman's bangle was broken, resulting in an injury to her hand. The case is presently under investigation by Police Sub-Inspector Katkar.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)