Pune: Woman Faces Disturbing Incident In Hinjewadi As Unknown Man Hugs Her In Market | Representational pic Image

In a disconcerting incident at Hinjewadi, a 26-year-old woman, on a day off from her IT job, went unsettling situation an unknown person hugged her tightly from behind while she was shopping for cosmetics with her sister. Despite her calls for help, no one intervened during the 4 to 5 seconds of the incident, leaving the woman to fend for herself. The episode, occurring on November 26 at 2:40 pm, has raised concerns about safety in the IT sector area.

According to police reports, the woman was shopping in Mukainagar when the unknown person, approximately 5.7 feet tall, wearing a T-shirt, black pants, and a black jacket folded around his neck with goggles, approached her from behind. The woman managed to free herself by delivering kicks, prompting the assailant to flee. The incident was reported to the Hinjewadi police station.

PSI Ajit Kakade stated that the woman, accompanied by her sister, couldn't comprehend the sudden hug from the unknown person, and neither did the sister, the shopkeeper, nor the public came to her aid.

Residents speak up

Expressing concern, local resident Patel stated, "It's alarming that such incidents are happening in our neighbourhood. We need better security measures."

Another resident named Gupta emphasised the need for vigilance and community safety, while Rajesh, an IT professional, urged immediate action by authorities.

Smita, a college student, highlighted the disappointment surrounding the incident, emphasising the importance of creating a safer environment for everyone. Elderly resident Deshmukh called for community unity to address safety concerns, emphasising the need for a secure neighborhood for all.