Pune: Woman Constable Suspended For Assault On Dog Feeder In Dhayari; Watch Video |

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohidas Pawar issued a suspension order on Saturday for the woman constable involved in the recent assault of a woman animal feeder in Dhayari. An official inquiry has been launched to address the incident, and further actions will be determined after a comprehensive review by senior police officers.

The decision to suspend the constable came after a video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, the constable was seen chokeholding the victim and discarding food intended for community dogs. The victim sustained injuries, including neck contusions, signs of strangulation, and nasal bleeding, as confirmed by a medical report from a civil hospital.

DCP Rohidas Pawar told The Free Press Journal, "We received the report from the Haveli police station, and after reviewing the case, we decided to suspend the female constable. This incident occurred a few days ago, and an FIR has already been registered at the Haveli police station."

