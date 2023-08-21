Pune: Woman Booked For Coercing Minor In Physical Relationship | Representative Image

The Kondhwa Police registered a case against a young woman who is alleged to have coerced a minor boy from her neighbourhood into engaging in an inappropriate relationship, official informed on Monday.



The distressing incident reportedly unfolded between May 2021 and November 2022 in the Kondhwa Budruk area. A 28-year-old woman now finds herself facing legal action in connection with these serious allegations.



According to the FIR, both the minor boy and the accused young woman reside within the same building in Kondhwa. Disturbingly, it is claimed that the woman used threats against the minor, who was just 16 years old at the time. The young boy has informed Police that the woman warned him of lodging a false rape case against him if he did not comply with her demands. Tragically, over the course of several months, from May 2021 to November 2022, she allegedly manipulated the minor into participating in inappropriate physical activities. Moreover, she is said to have recorded a video of the incident.



A case has been formally registered against the woman under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and further investigation is underway.

