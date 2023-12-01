Pune Winter Delayed: No Chills Until December 10 | Anand Chaini

Pune might not experience the typical winter chill until at least December 10, Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Jeju National University in South Korea, told The Free Press Journal.

"Expect no signs of winter until December 10. This December, we're likely to observe temperatures 2-3 degrees Celsius above the usual minimum, while maximum temperatures are anticipated to remain near normal," stated the weather expert.

Reflecting on November, Dr Singh highlighted that the average minimum temperature in the city was 17.31 degrees Celsius, a significant 3.56 degrees Celsius higher than the previous November.

Additionally, the IMD has forecasted continued cloudy weather in Pune for the first week of December.