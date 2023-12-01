 Pune Winter Delayed: No Chills Until December 10
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Winter Delayed: No Chills Until December 10

Pune Winter Delayed: No Chills Until December 10

The IMD has forecasted continued cloudy weather in Pune for the first week of December

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, December 01, 2023, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
Pune Winter Delayed: No Chills Until December 10 | Anand Chaini

Pune might not experience the typical winter chill until at least December 10, Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Jeju National University in South Korea, told The Free Press Journal.

"Expect no signs of winter until December 10. This December, we're likely to observe temperatures 2-3 degrees Celsius above the usual minimum, while maximum temperatures are anticipated to remain near normal," stated the weather expert.

Read Also
Pune Shocker: Angered With Wife Over Not Cooking Chicken Dinner, Man Hits Daughter With Brick
article-image

Reflecting on November, Dr Singh highlighted that the average minimum temperature in the city was 17.31 degrees Celsius, a significant 3.56 degrees Celsius higher than the previous November.

Additionally, the IMD has forecasted continued cloudy weather in Pune for the first week of December.

Read Also
What Is President's Colour? Here's All You Need To Know About The Honour Bestowed Upon Pune-Based...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Winter Delayed: No Chills Until December 10

Pune Winter Delayed: No Chills Until December 10

Pune News: MNS Workers Go On Rampage, Target Shops Without Marathi Signboards; WATCH VIDEO

Pune News: MNS Workers Go On Rampage, Target Shops Without Marathi Signboards; WATCH VIDEO

Pune Crime News: Neurologist Booked For Sexually Assaulting Patient Suffering From Migraine

Pune Crime News: Neurologist Booked For Sexually Assaulting Patient Suffering From Migraine

Pune News: 45-Year-Old Man Arrested For Beating Parents Over Refusal To Give Money For Liquor

Pune News: 45-Year-Old Man Arrested For Beating Parents Over Refusal To Give Money For Liquor

Pune Shocker: Angered With Wife Over Not Cooking Chicken Dinner, Man Hits Daughter With Brick

Pune Shocker: Angered With Wife Over Not Cooking Chicken Dinner, Man Hits Daughter With Brick