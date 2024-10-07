 Pune: Who is Shailaja Paik? Dalit Historian Who Rose from Yerwada Slum to Win MacArthur 'Genius' Grant
Pune: Who is Shailaja Paik? Dalit Historian Who Rose from Yerwada Slum to Win MacArthur 'Genius' Grant

Pune: Who is Shailaja Paik? Dalit Historian Who Rose from Yerwada Slum to Win MacArthur 'Genius' Grant

Indu Bhagat
Updated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 07:29 PM IST
article-image
Shailaja Paik | John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

They say the sky has no limit, and it holds true for Pune's Shailaja Paik, who rose from the Yerwada slum in the city to become the first Dalit woman to win the prestigious MacArthur 'Genius' Grant in the USA.

For the uninitiated, the MacArthur 'Genius' Grant, also known as the MacArthur Fellowship, is an $800,000 (around ₹7 crore), no-strings-attached award given to extraordinarily talented and creative individuals as an investment in their potential.

Who is Shailaja Paik?

Paik shared that she is a member of the Dalit community and grew up in a slum area in Pune, Maharashtra. She was inspired by her father's dedication to education.

She belongs to Brahmangaon Takli, in Kopargaon taluka in Ahmednagar District. In Yerwada, Paik attended a local school, Roshni School on Tadiwala Road, and scored 98 percent in class 10. She aspired to become an IAS officer and cleared the UPSC Prelims twice but had to give up on her dream when her father passed away. One of her sisters is a doctor in London, while the other works in the irrigation department of the state.

She studied at SPPU

Shailaja Paik received a BA (1994) and MA (1996) from the University of Pune and a PhD (2007) from the University of Warwick. She served as a visiting assistant professor of history at Union College (2008–2010) and a postdoctoral associate and visiting assistant professor of South Asian history at Yale University (2012–2013). Since 2010, Paik has been affiliated with the University of Cincinnati, where she is currently the Charles Phelps Taft Distinguished Research Professor of History and affiliate faculty in Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies and Asian Studies. She has published articles in the Journal of South Asian Studies, Gender and History, Journal of Women’s History, and the Indian Journal of Gender Studies, among others.

