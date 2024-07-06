Pune Weather Update: Orange Alert Issued For Pune, Yellow For Mumbai | File Photo

The Regional Meteorological Centre of Mumbai on Friday issued a yellow alert for rains in Mumbai and other districts of Maharashtra while it also issued an orange alert for districts of Pune, Raigad and Satara.

A yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Aurangabad, Jalna, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, and Dhule.

Regional Met Centre Director at Mumbai, Sunil Kamble said, "There is a possibility of heavy rain in Mumbai. We have issued a yellow alert for Mumbai. There will be light to moderate rain in Mumbai for 2-3 days. Orange alert and yellow alert have been issued for some districts of central Maharashtra. Heavy rain is likely in the ghat areas."

Quoting the data, Kamble asserted, "Mumbai has received around 550 millimetres of rain, which is 200-300 millimetres lower than usual. According to the rainfall data of June, the numbers of Mumbai are lower while it is fine and as per the expectations for rest of the Maharashtra."

Predicting about July, Kumble said, "July has already started but heavy rains are unlikely to occur in the next two to three days, yet there is an orange alert in some districts of ghat areas. Once the weather conditions improve, we will inform about the aspects of heavy-very heavy rainfall."

According to the latest data of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka on July 5 and July 6; Central Maharashtra during July 5 to July 7; South Interior Karnataka on 6th July. Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Saurashtra & Kutch on July 5; Gujarat Region on July 6; Kerala & Mahe during July 5 -July 8; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on July 7 and July 8; Telangana on July 8 and 9; Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during July 7 - July 9; North Interior Karnataka on July 9."