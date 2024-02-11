 Pune Weather Update: No Rain Expected Until February 19
This comes after reports suggested that the city might receive rain in the next few days due to an anti-cyclone forming over the state

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, February 11, 2024, 01:46 PM IST
Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Jeju National University in South Korea, has stated that Pune will not experience rain until February 19. This comes after reports suggested that the city might receive rain in the next few days due to an anti-cyclone forming over the state.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Dr Singh wrote, "Just a quick update for Pune: NO RAIN is expected in Pune from February 10 to February 19."

Earlier, he also remarked that winter in Pune has practically ended, emphasising that no single-digit minimum temperature is expected for the remainder of the season.

Furthermore, he mentioned that maximum temperatures will remain in the range of 31-34 degrees Celsius, with no significant drop expected below 30 degrees Celsius.

