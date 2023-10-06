Pune Weather Update: Monsoon Withdraws From City |

The monsoon has withdrawn from Pune, as confirmed by Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Jeju National University, South Korea, to The Free Press Journal on Friday.

Singh explained, "The absence of rain for the last four days, coupled with the intrusion of dry northwesterly winds over Pune, has led to a significant reduction in moisture, indicating the conclusion of the monsoon season for Pune."

Regarding this year's monsoon, Singh, who regularly provides weather updates on X (formerly Twitter), noted that there was a 10-day delayed start, but the withdrawal is almost on schedule.

Speaking about the rainfall this year, Singh highlighted that September was the rainiest month in Pune. "Pune experienced a substantial amount of rainfall, totaling 165.7mm, making September the rainiest month of the year. Comparatively, in September 2022, there was 232mm of rainfall, while in 2021, there was 83.6mm. Throughout the entire rainy season, Pune received a total of 446.2mm of rainfall. In terms of the number of rainy days, 2023 had 44 rainy days in Pune, slightly less than 48 in 2022 and 42 in 2021," he said.

"Overall, when looking at the cumulative monsoon rainfall for Pune, 2021 had 469.7mm, 2022 received 817.4mm, and 2023 recorded 446.2mm of rainfall," he added.

