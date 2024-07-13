 Pune Weather Update: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Expected In Pune, Satara, Kolhapur Ghats Until July 16
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Weather Update: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Expected In Pune, Satara, Kolhapur Ghats Until July 16

Pune Weather Update: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Expected In Pune, Satara, Kolhapur Ghats Until July 16

An orange alert is already in place; be prepared for a possible red alert in these areas, said Anupam Kashyapi, former head of IMD Pune’s weather division

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, July 13, 2024, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
Pune Weather Update: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Expected In Pune, Satara, Kolhapur Ghats Until July 16 |

Vineet Kumar, a scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune, cautioned on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday against travelling to ghat areas until July 16 due to forecasted extremely heavy rainfall.

"As per the latest IMD-GFS forecast, extremely heavy rain is expected in Pune ghats from July 13 to 16. Do not travel to ghat areas," he stated, adding that Pune City will also experience substantial rainfall until July 16.

Read Also
Pune: Trainee IAS Puja Khedkar's Parents Booked Under Arms Act For Threatening Farmer
article-image



Anupam Kashyapi, former head of IMD Pune’s weather division, further warned that ghat areas in Satara and Kolhapur are also likely to receive heavy rainfall. "An orange alert is already in place; be prepared for a possible red alert in these areas," he added.

"Pune City is likely to receive moderate rain, with isolated heavy rainfall possible," Kashyapi noted.

Earlier, in a release, the IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the ghat areas from July 15 to 17, while the city will continue to experience cloudy skies with intermittent light to moderate rain.

Read Also
Ashadhi Wari 2024: Central Railway To Run 12 Additional Trains Between Pune And Miraj
article-image



During this period, temperatures in the city are expected to range between 21 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is expected to be 86%, and the wind speed is around 86 km/h, according to the IMD.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Weather Update: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Expected In Pune, Satara, Kolhapur Ghats Until July 16

Pune Weather Update: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Expected In Pune, Satara, Kolhapur Ghats Until July 16

Pune: Orbittal MD Praviin Biche Forecasts Robust Growth For Indian Infrastructure Sector By 2034

Pune: Orbittal MD Praviin Biche Forecasts Robust Growth For Indian Infrastructure Sector By 2034

Pune Zika Outbreak: PMC Cracks Down On Mosquito Breeding Sites, Collects ₹1.97 Lakh In Fines

Pune Zika Outbreak: PMC Cracks Down On Mosquito Breeding Sites, Collects ₹1.97 Lakh In Fines

Pune Airport’s New Terminal To Open Tomorrow: Here's All You Need To Know About It

Pune Airport’s New Terminal To Open Tomorrow: Here's All You Need To Know About It

Ashadhi Wari 2024: Central Railway To Run 12 Additional Trains Between Pune And Miraj

Ashadhi Wari 2024: Central Railway To Run 12 Additional Trains Between Pune And Miraj