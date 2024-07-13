Pune Weather Update: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Expected In Pune, Satara, Kolhapur Ghats Until July 16 |

Vineet Kumar, a scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune, cautioned on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday against travelling to ghat areas until July 16 due to forecasted extremely heavy rainfall.



"As per the latest IMD-GFS forecast, extremely heavy rain is expected in Pune ghats from July 13 to 16. Do not travel to ghat areas," he stated, adding that Pune City will also experience substantial rainfall until July 16.





Anupam Kashyapi, former head of IMD Pune’s weather division, further warned that ghat areas in Satara and Kolhapur are also likely to receive heavy rainfall. "An orange alert is already in place; be prepared for a possible red alert in these areas," he added.



"Pune City is likely to receive moderate rain, with isolated heavy rainfall possible," Kashyapi noted.



Earlier, in a release, the IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the ghat areas from July 15 to 17, while the city will continue to experience cloudy skies with intermittent light to moderate rain.

During this period, temperatures in the city are expected to range between 21 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is expected to be 86%, and the wind speed is around 86 km/h, according to the IMD.