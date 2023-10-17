Pune Weather Update: Clear Skies Forecasted For India vs Bangladesh Match Day

MCA Stadium |

Cricket enthusiasts are in for a treat as India takes on Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19. Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Jeju National University in South Korea, assured The Free Press Journal that sunny skies are expected on the day, with no chances of rain.

"As per the latest forecast, on the day of the match (October 19), the maximum temperature will range from 31 to 33 degrees Celsius, and no rain is expected. Humidity levels are predicted to be low, with mild winds," he stated.

'Wicket at the MCA Stadium will favour both bowlers and batsmen'

When it comes to the pitch, India cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad shared his insights with The Free Press Journal, mentioning that the pitch would favour both bowlers and batsmen. "I believe the wicket at the MCA Stadium will favour both bowlers and batsmen. The pitch typically offers support to fast bowlers, with substantial pace and bounce. Consequently, I'm eagerly looking forward to witnessing thrilling and highly competitive matches."

Local players echoed similar sentiments. Kartik Pillay, who has been part of selection matches for the Ranji Trophy and a bowling camp for the IPL, commented, "The matches here would be high-scoring because the MCA stadium is known for its flat pitches, and the boundaries are not significantly large."

Kshitiz Kabir, another player who has participated in selection matches for the Ranji Trophy, concurred with Kartik's assessment. "While there might be some assistance for spinners due to the presence of dry grass and spongy bounce, the track is tailor-made for batsmen, and all the matches are likely to witness high scores. If India bats first against Bangladesh, the Men in Blue are expected to score 350+," he added.

PMPML to run special buses to MCA Stadium

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has taken the initiative to run special buses from three different city locations to the MCA Stadium in Gahunje for the World Cup matches.

With five matches scheduled to be played in Pune, these buses will depart from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Katraj, and Nigdi Chowk on all five days. The fare for each passenger travelling from PMC and Katraj Bypass stops will be ₹100, while passengers boarding from Nigdi Chowk to the MCA Stadium will be charged ₹50 per person.

For the days of October 19, October 30, November 1, and November 8, three buses are scheduled from PMC to the stadium. They will depart from PMC at 11am, 11:35am, and 12:05pm. Similarly, two buses are arranged from Katraj Bypass, leaving at 11am and 11:30am. Additionally, two buses are organised from Nigdi Chowk, departing for the stadium at 12pm and 12:30pm respectively.

For the 10:30am match on November 11, three buses are scheduled at 8:25am, 8:50am, and 9:05am to leave from PMC, while two buses are planned to depart from Katraj Bypass at 8:15am and 8:35am. Two buses are also arranged to leave from Nigdi Chowk at 8:30am and 9am. In case of growing demand, officials have mentioned that additional buses will be made available on all five days.