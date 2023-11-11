Pune Weather Update: Clear Skies Anticipated For Laxmi Pujan

Pune Weather Update: Dry Skies Anticipated For Laxmi Pujan | Anand Chaini

The festive atmosphere in Pune faced an unexpected setback as untimely rains disrupted the celebrations on Friday evening.

The rain extended to several areas, including Bibvewadi, Sahakarnagar, Katraj, Dhayari, Kothrud, Ambegaon Pathar, and numerous other locations throughout the city.

Incidents of waterlogging were notably reported in various parts, including Kalyani Nagar and Viman Nagar.

However, there is good news for the city's residents. Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Jeju National University in South Korea, has predicted clear skies from November 12 (Laxmi Pujan) onwards, offering relief to the city.

"Clear sky from November 12 onwards, no rain from November 11 onwards," the weather expert said.

