 Pune Weather Update: City To See Cloudy Skies, Light To Moderate Rain Spells In Early September
With a total of 269.8 mm of rainfall (till 5.30pm on August 27), Pune is experiencing its wettest August since 2014

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 02:45 PM IST
Pune Weather Update: City To See Cloudy Skies, Light To Moderate Rain Spells In Early September | PTI File Photo

With a total of 269.8 mm of rainfall (till 5.30pm on August 27), Pune is experiencing its wettest August since 2014, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data has revealed. However, early September is not expected to be as rainy.

In a release, the IMD stated that from September 1 to 3, there will be cloudy skies with a few spells of light to moderate rainfall in the city, while heavy rain is predicted at isolated places in the ghat areas of Pune.

Talking about the month of August, this year's rainfall marks a substantial rise compared to recent years. In August 2023, the monthly total was a mere 42 mm, while in 2022, it was 164 mm. August 2021 recorded 41.0 mm, while August 2020 saw 255.0 mm. Other recent August totals include 209.0 mm in 2019, 87.0 mm in 2018, and 162.2 mm in 2017.

