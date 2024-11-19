Pune Weather Update: City Shivers As Temperature Drops To 12.9°C | Anand Chaini

Punekars are experiencing shivers as the temperature continues to fall. On Tuesday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 12.9 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Haveli and NDA has reached 11°C, marking the lowest temperature of the season so far. The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) Pune on Tuesday recorded the minimum temperature of Koregaon Park at 17.4 degrees Celsius, Hadapsar recorded a minimum temperature of 15.2 degrees Celsius, Magrapatta at 18.6 degrees Celsius, Pashan at 13.3 degrees Celsius, Wadgoan Sheri at 18.4 degrees Celsius and Balewadi at 15.7 degrees Celsius. The IMD predicts that the weather will remain the same with mainly clear sky and haze in the morning hours till November 24.

KS Hosalikar, Head of IMD Pune, said, "From the past two days, the temperature has been gradually falling down and some areas recorded the minimum temperature at 12 degrees Celsius, and the city is experiencing chills in the morning, so this particular temperature dip is expected to continue by the end of this week. This change in weather is caused as winds flow from the high-pressure area in the northwestern regions towards the lower-pressure zone over the Indian ocean. After Friday, the moisture is expected to rise."

Over the past few days, Maharashtra and South India have experienced significant rainfall, with light to moderate showers in several areas. However, the weather has now calmed down, allowing the cold to return. North Maharashtra and Western Maharashtra are particularly feeling the dip in temperatures. Statistics show that the minimum temperature dropped by 4°C in a single day.