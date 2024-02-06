Pune Weather Update: City Bids Farewell To Winter, Prepares For Summer Ahead | Anand Chaini

Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Jeju National University in South Korea, has remarked that winter in Pune is nearing its end.

He pointed to the latest IMD-GFS forecast, indicating that minimum temperatures in Pune will be 3-5 degrees Celsius above normal until February 10, with no cold spells expected.

As per latest IMD-GFS forecast, PUNE Shivajinagar minimum temperature will be 3-5c above normal from 6-10 Feb. No cold is expected at all.

Minimum temperature forecast as follows

6-8 Feb: 15-17c

9 Feb: 14-16c

10 Feb: 15-17c

11 Feb: 13-15c

Maximum temperature on 5 Feb is 34.8c — vineet kumar (@vineet_tropmet) February 5, 2024

Yes close to over, no single digit on cards in next 10 days. Maximum temperature will also linger in range 31-34c in next 10 days and will not drop below 30c. — vineet kumar (@vineet_tropmet) February 5, 2024

Providing specific figures, he stated, "Minimum temperature forecast is as follows: February 7-8: 15-17 degrees Celsius, February 9: 14-16 degrees Celsius, February 10: 15-17 degrees Celsius, February 11: 13-15 degrees Celsius."

Singh emphasised, "No single-digit minimum temperature is on the cards in the next 10 days."

Furthermore, he mentioned that maximum temperatures will remain in the range of 31-34 degrees Celsius over the same period, with no significant drop expected below 30 degrees Celsius.