 Pune Weather Update: City Bids Farewell To Winter, Prepares For Summer Ahead
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Weather Update: City Bids Farewell To Winter, Prepares For Summer Ahead

Pune Weather Update: City Bids Farewell To Winter, Prepares For Summer Ahead

Dr Vineet Kumar Singh emphasised, "No single-digit minimum temperature is on the cards in the next 10 days."

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
Pune Weather Update: City Bids Farewell To Winter, Prepares For Summer Ahead | Anand Chaini

Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Jeju National University in South Korea, has remarked that winter in Pune is nearing its end.

He pointed to the latest IMD-GFS forecast, indicating that minimum temperatures in Pune will be 3-5 degrees Celsius above normal until February 10, with no cold spells expected.

Providing specific figures, he stated, "Minimum temperature forecast is as follows: February 7-8: 15-17 degrees Celsius, February 9: 14-16 degrees Celsius, February 10: 15-17 degrees Celsius, February 11: 13-15 degrees Celsius."

Singh emphasised, "No single-digit minimum temperature is on the cards in the next 10 days."

Furthermore, he mentioned that maximum temperatures will remain in the range of 31-34 degrees Celsius over the same period, with no significant drop expected below 30 degrees Celsius.

Read Also
Centre Under Fire As Priyanka Chaturvedi, Aaditya Thackeray Question Delay In Inauguration Of Pune...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Road Railway Station Unveils 'Pustak Ghar' To Foster Reading Culture Among Travellers

Nashik Road Railway Station Unveils 'Pustak Ghar' To Foster Reading Culture Among Travellers

Geetanjali Salon Elevates Pune Presence With New Kharadi Outlet Inauguration

Geetanjali Salon Elevates Pune Presence With New Kharadi Outlet Inauguration

Nashik: Farmers Panic As Leopard Cubs Found In Sugarcane Fields

Nashik: Farmers Panic As Leopard Cubs Found In Sugarcane Fields

VIDEO: Water Scarcity In Nashik Village Forces Women To Trek Long Distances

VIDEO: Water Scarcity In Nashik Village Forces Women To Trek Long Distances

Pune: Gokhale Institute's 'Prom Night' Disrupted On Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony Day, Says...

Pune: Gokhale Institute's 'Prom Night' Disrupted On Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony Day, Says...