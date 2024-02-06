Pune Weather Update: City Bids Farewell To Winter, Prepares For Summer Ahead

Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Jeju National University in South Korea, has remarked that winter in Pune is nearing its end.
He pointed to the latest IMD-GFS forecast, indicating that minimum temperatures in Pune will be 3-5 degrees Celsius above normal until February 10, with no cold spells expected.
Providing specific figures, he stated, "Minimum temperature forecast is as follows: February 7-8: 15-17 degrees Celsius, February 9: 14-16 degrees Celsius, February 10: 15-17 degrees Celsius, February 11: 13-15 degrees Celsius."
Singh emphasised, "No single-digit minimum temperature is on the cards in the next 10 days."
Furthermore, he mentioned that maximum temperatures will remain in the range of 31-34 degrees Celsius over the same period, with no significant drop expected below 30 degrees Celsius.