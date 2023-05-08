Pune: Water Cuts in parts of city on May 11

Pune: Water cuts for most areas on Thursday | Representative Image

The Vadgaon water pumping station and Rajiv Gandhi pumping station in Pune will be closed from 9 am to 5 pm on Thursday, for urgent maintenance work on the 22 KV power supply lines of the electricity network.

The water supply department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has informed that the water supply may be affected after 5 pm on Thursday. Therefore, all citizens are requested to take note of this and cooperate with the authorities. They should also conserve water and use it judiciously.



Following areas will be affected

Hingane, Anandnagar, Vadgaon, Dhayari, Ambegaon Pathar, Dattanagar, Dhankawadi, Katraj, Bharati Vidyapeeth campus, Kondhwa Budruk, Ambegaon Khurd, Ambegaon Budruk, Yewalewadi, Sahakarnagar Part 2, Ambadkar Nagar, Tilaknagar, Date Bus Stop, and surrounding areas.