 Pune: Water Cuts in parts of city on May 11
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Water Cuts in parts of city on May 11

Pune: Water Cuts in parts of city on May 11

Therefore, all citizens are requested to take note of this and cooperate with the authorities. They should also conserve water and use it judiciously.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Water cuts for most areas on Thursday | Representative Image

The Vadgaon water pumping station and Rajiv Gandhi pumping station in Pune will be closed from 9 am to 5 pm on Thursday, for urgent maintenance work on the 22 KV power supply lines of the electricity network.

The water supply department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has informed that the water supply may be affected after 5 pm on Thursday. Therefore, all citizens are requested to take note of this and cooperate with the authorities. They should also conserve water and use it judiciously.

Following areas will be affected

Hingane, Anandnagar, Vadgaon, Dhayari, Ambegaon Pathar, Dattanagar, Dhankawadi, Katraj, Bharati Vidyapeeth campus, Kondhwa Budruk, Ambegaon Khurd, Ambegaon Budruk, Yewalewadi, Sahakarnagar Part 2, Ambadkar Nagar, Tilaknagar, Date Bus Stop, and surrounding areas.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Pune's 1st drone-assisted spraying near Katraj Lake

WATCH: Pune's 1st drone-assisted spraying near Katraj Lake

Special Lok Adalat to settle pending revenue court cases in Pune dist on May 11

Special Lok Adalat to settle pending revenue court cases in Pune dist on May 11

Pune: Man kills friend over ₹2,500 in gruesome attack in Warje

Pune: Man kills friend over ₹2,500 in gruesome attack in Warje

Pune: Water Cuts in parts of city on May 11

Pune: Water Cuts in parts of city on May 11

Pune's rainy respite to be short-lived, temperature to soar warns climatology expert

Pune's rainy respite to be short-lived, temperature to soar warns climatology expert