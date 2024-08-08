Pune Waits for New Traffic Police Chief as DCP Rohidas Pawar Transferred to Aurangabad

In a recent reshuffle, Pune Police DCP (traffic) Rohidas Pawar has been appointed as the DCP in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad).
He is among 16 police deputy commissioner and superintendent-rank officers who were transferred by Maharashtra government. During his tenure, he enforced ban on entry of heavy vehicles at 30 locations in the city.
FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav And BSP Chief Mayawati Slam Government Over Waqf Amendment Bill
'Someone Must Pay': Vivek Agnihotri Says Vinesh Phogat's Team Should Be SACKED After Disqualification From Olympics 2024
Mumbai: Actress Rozlyn Khan Highlights Chemotherapy Side Effects, Urges Celebrities To Share Cancer Battle Realities
Triptii Dimri Recalls How Her Dreams Were Shattered After Laila Majnu Failure: 'Thought I Won't Be Able To Step Down & Buy Vegetables'
Read Also
Satara: Despite Congress's Toll Exemption Win Claim, Locals Furious Over ₹315 Monthly Fee on...
Additionally, State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) Group 13 director Vivek Masal has been transferred to the Pune commissionerate. Gondia SP Nikhil Pingale, Hingoli SP G Sridhar and ACB, Nanded, SP Rajkumar Shinde have been transferred to Pune as the new DCPs.