 Pune Waits for New Traffic Police Chief as DCP Rohidas Pawar Transferred to Aurangabad
During his tenure, DCP Rohidas Pawar enforced ban on entry of heavy vehicles at 30 locations in the city.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 02:28 PM IST
In a recent reshuffle, Pune Police DCP (traffic) Rohidas Pawar has been appointed as the DCP in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad).

He is among 16 police deputy commissioner and superintendent-rank officers who were transferred by Maharashtra government. During his tenure, he enforced ban on entry of heavy vehicles at 30 locations in the city.

Additionally, State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) Group 13 director Vivek Masal has been transferred to the Pune commissionerate. Gondia SP Nikhil Pingale, Hingoli SP G Sridhar and ACB, Nanded, SP Rajkumar Shinde have been transferred to Pune as the new DCPs.

