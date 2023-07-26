Pune: Wagholi Village Water Supply Issue Raised In Assembly | Photo: Representative Image

Minister Uday Samant said in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly that he will soon hold a review meeting regarding the basic facilities and development works of Wagholi village in Pune Municipal Corporation on Tuesday. He was speaking after a calling attention motion on the issue.

MLA Ashok Pawar raised an issue regarding the basic amenities in Wagholi village of Pune Municipal Corporation. Minister Samant replied, stating that considering the population of the year 2023 for Lohgaon-Wagholi newly included in Pune Municipal Corporation, a 56 MLD water supply scheme of equal capacity has been undertaken through the Pune Municipal Corporation. From this scheme, 31 MLD water will be available for Wagholi.

In addition to this, there is an ongoing 5 MLD water supply scheme through PMRDA (Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority) and existing 5 MLD scheme. By the year 2025, a total of 41 MLD water will be available for Wagholi through these water supply schemes.

During the discussion, MLAs Rahul Kul and Bhimrao Tapkir also participated.