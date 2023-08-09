Pune: W 18 Sports Universe In Baner Hosts Badminton Tournament

Baner's W 18 Sports Universe successfully organized the Independence Cup Pune District Ranking Badminton Tournament, witnessing enthusiastic participation from players and sports enthusiasts. The event garnered a positive response, with Rishikesh Kulkarni, Director of 18 Sports Universe, expressing satisfaction over the impressive turnout and the competitive fervor displayed by the participants.
The tournament encompassed a wide range of age groups, resulting in thrilling matches and showcasing remarkable talent. Notable winners include:
Boys' Singles Under 9:
Archit Khandeshe
Kabir Desai
Girls' Singles Under 9:
Anwartha Rana
Swasti Ruge
Boys' Singles Under 11:
Jatin Saraf
Atiksh Aggarwal
Girls' Singles Under 11:
Kaira Raina
Gargi Gargi
Girls' Singles Under 13:
Sanvi Patil
Sharvari Survekshan
Boys' Singles Under 15:
Raghavendra Kamlesh
Kapil Jagdale
Girls' Singles Under 15:
Bhakti Patil
Padmashri Pillai
Boys' Doubles Under 15:
Abhigyan Singha and Viraj Saraf
Avnish Bangar and Varad Landge
Boys' Doubles Under 13:
Samihan Deshpande and Jatin Saraf
Men's Over 30 Singles:
Rohit Kunte
Naveen Kumar
Boys' Doubles Under 13:
Anvay Samang and Vedant Tandale
Jayant Zade and Vismay Mhaske
Men's Over 35 Singles:
Aditya Kale
Anand Sabu
Men's Doubles Over 40:
Vineet Dabak and Vivek Kanchan
Anand Krishna Iyer and Dinesh Gopani
Men's Doubles Over 45:
Mahesh Gowri
Satyajit Tardalkar
Men's Doubles Over 30:
Chaitanya Dhone and Rohit Kunte
Naveen Kumar and Ram Jagtap
Men's Singles Over 40:
Rohit Bhise
Yogesh Sahastrabuddhe
Doubles Over 40:
Rahul Kalyanpurkar and Upendra Phadnis
Digant Gupta and Vivek Kanchan
Doubles Over 35:
Aditya Kale and Mandar Taralkar
Anand Krishna Iyer and Dinesh Gopani
