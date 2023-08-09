Pune: W 18 Sports Universe In Baner Hosts Badminton Tournament |

Baner's W 18 Sports Universe successfully organized the Independence Cup Pune District Ranking Badminton Tournament, witnessing enthusiastic participation from players and sports enthusiasts. The event garnered a positive response, with Rishikesh Kulkarni, Director of 18 Sports Universe, expressing satisfaction over the impressive turnout and the competitive fervor displayed by the participants.

The tournament encompassed a wide range of age groups, resulting in thrilling matches and showcasing remarkable talent. Notable winners include:

Boys' Singles Under 9:

Archit Khandeshe

Kabir Desai

Girls' Singles Under 9:

Anwartha Rana

Swasti Ruge

Boys' Singles Under 11:

Jatin Saraf

Atiksh Aggarwal

Girls' Singles Under 11:

Kaira Raina

Gargi Gargi

Girls' Singles Under 13:

Sanvi Patil

Sharvari Survekshan

Boys' Singles Under 15:

Raghavendra Kamlesh

Kapil Jagdale

Girls' Singles Under 15:

Bhakti Patil

Padmashri Pillai

Boys' Doubles Under 15:

Abhigyan Singha and Viraj Saraf

Avnish Bangar and Varad Landge

Boys' Doubles Under 13:

Samihan Deshpande and Jatin Saraf

Men's Over 30 Singles:

Rohit Kunte

Naveen Kumar

Boys' Doubles Under 13:

Anvay Samang and Vedant Tandale

Jayant Zade and Vismay Mhaske

Men's Over 35 Singles:

Aditya Kale

Anand Sabu

Men's Doubles Over 40:

Vineet Dabak and Vivek Kanchan

Anand Krishna Iyer and Dinesh Gopani

Men's Doubles Over 45:

Mahesh Gowri

Satyajit Tardalkar

Men's Doubles Over 30:

Chaitanya Dhone and Rohit Kunte

Naveen Kumar and Ram Jagtap

Men's Singles Over 40:

Rohit Bhise

Yogesh Sahastrabuddhe

Doubles Over 40:

Rahul Kalyanpurkar and Upendra Phadnis

Digant Gupta and Vivek Kanchan

Doubles Over 35:

Aditya Kale and Mandar Taralkar

Anand Krishna Iyer and Dinesh Gopani

