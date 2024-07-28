Pune: Voter Registration Campaign Receives Positive Response in District |

As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, the voter registration campaign is being conducted at various places in Pune district under the special brief revision program and is receiving a good response from the citizens. Eligible citizens have the opportunity to register to vote in the assembly elections until August 16.

Voters were registered at Prof Ramakrishna More College in Akurdi and Dr DY Patil College in Nigdi. On this occasion, students were given information about voter registration and the importance of voting. A special voter registration camp was also organised at Nagnath Maruti Gadsingh (Guruji) Junior College in Chinchwad.

In Bhor, Savitribai Phule Girls School Saswad, Panchsheel Nagar at Vishrantwadi, Saraswati Vidyalaya at Tingre Nagar, Magarpatta, Thergaon Hospital, Zila Parishad School at Velhe, Platinum Park at Mulshi, and in Ambegaon, Khed, Alandi, Mulshi, Ambegaon, Chandoli Khurd, Avasari Khurd, and Bhosari, voter registration applications were filled at various places.

Various public awareness activities are also being implemented under 'SVEEP' to inform the voters about the special campaign. Especially new voters are being appealed to for voter registration. Along with voter registration, applications are also being accepted in the camp for correcting the details in the voter list. Deputy District Election Officer Meenal Kalaskar has appealed to the citizens to participate in this special camp or contact the polling station officer at the nearest polling station if there is no name in the voter list or if the details need to be changed.