 Pune: Voter Identity Mela at Field Ammunition Depot
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Voter Identity Mela at Field Ammunition Depot

Pune: Voter Identity Mela at Field Ammunition Depot

The primary objective of this initiative is to register service persons and their dependents as new voters.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 07:04 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Voter Identity Mela at Field Ammunition Depot |

Field Ammunition Depot, Pune, in collaboration with the Election Commission, Maval, has successfully initiated a 'Voter Identity Mela' on 10 and 11 May 2023. The primary objective of this initiative is to register service persons and their dependents as new voters.

This exercise was aimed to include the recently transferred persons to Pune Station and provide them an opportunity to exercise their vote as service voters and be a part of the democratic process.

The program was organized under the short voter list Reorganization Campaign, in accordance with the instructions of the Election Commission of India for service voters.

Read Also
64th BRO Day celebrations held in Pune
article-image

Station Commander, Dehu Road inaugurated the event. He lauded the Field Ammunition Depot for imparting quality training during the campaign, making people understand the concept of an electronic postal ballot system through motivational videos and film’s and also appreciated the enthusiastic response received from all ranks and families. 

The campaign proved to be a huge success wherein 973 persons successfully registered as new voters & 452 voter identity were transferred to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming elections.

Read Also
Pune: BJP President Jagdish Mulik seeks tax exemption for 'The Kerala Story' in Maharashtra
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: MP Amol Kolhe clarifies stand on future CM remark putting rumours of 'Jayant Patil vs Ajit...

Pune: MP Amol Kolhe clarifies stand on future CM remark putting rumours of 'Jayant Patil vs Ajit...

Pune: Voter Identity Mela at Field Ammunition Depot

Pune: Voter Identity Mela at Field Ammunition Depot

Pune: Woman saved after failed suicide attempt

Pune: Woman saved after failed suicide attempt

Exploring M&A opportunities in overseas markets; plan to launch IPO: Vinsys

Exploring M&A opportunities in overseas markets; plan to launch IPO: Vinsys

Pune: BJP President Jagdish Mulik seeks tax exemption for 'The Kerala Story' in Maharashtra

Pune: BJP President Jagdish Mulik seeks tax exemption for 'The Kerala Story' in Maharashtra