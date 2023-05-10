Pune: Voter Identity Mela at Field Ammunition Depot |

Field Ammunition Depot, Pune, in collaboration with the Election Commission, Maval, has successfully initiated a 'Voter Identity Mela' on 10 and 11 May 2023. The primary objective of this initiative is to register service persons and their dependents as new voters.

This exercise was aimed to include the recently transferred persons to Pune Station and provide them an opportunity to exercise their vote as service voters and be a part of the democratic process.

The program was organized under the short voter list Reorganization Campaign, in accordance with the instructions of the Election Commission of India for service voters.

Station Commander, Dehu Road inaugurated the event. He lauded the Field Ammunition Depot for imparting quality training during the campaign, making people understand the concept of an electronic postal ballot system through motivational videos and film’s and also appreciated the enthusiastic response received from all ranks and families.

The campaign proved to be a huge success wherein 973 persons successfully registered as new voters & 452 voter identity were transferred to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming elections.