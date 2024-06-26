Pune Viral Video: Female Bartender Juggles Glass Bottles In Saree With Baby In Arms | Video Screengrab

Kavita Medhar, a flair bartender from Pune, has captivated social media with her exceptional juggling skills. Recently, she shared a video on Instagram in which she is seen effortlessly juggling two glass bottles with one hand while holding her baby in the other.

Dressed in a vibrant green saree, Medhar then transitioned to fire juggling. The video captures her confidently flipping a bottle engulfed in flames, all the while ensuring the safety of her baby.

The video shared on June 6 has garnered more than 45 million views on Instagram and has been liked by over 1.2 million people.

People on Instagram were impressed by Medhar's skills and heaped praises on her in the comments section. "Wow woman you're great," commented one user. "Women who give reasons that they can't do things because of their baby.. this video should inspire them….," said another. "One of the best videos I saw till now," wrote a third person.

Born and brought up in Hubli, Medhar had just completed her B.Com when her relative and now mentor, Raj Medar, introduced her to flair bartending. After being fascinated by it, she relocated to Pune and enrolled at the Flair Mania Bartending Academy (FMBA).

At FMBA, she dived into perfecting her craft. Talking about her routine at the institute, Medhar said that she used to wake up at 5am and practice for 8-9 hours daily. "Of course, practicing with glass bottles and metal shakers means injury, but I persevered through them," she was quoted as saying.

In 2021, her efforts bore fruit as she set a world record for the fastest female flair bartender. Her name was included in the World Book of Records, London after she did 122 flips with two bottles while juggling with just one hand in one minute.