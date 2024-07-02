PUNE VIRAL: Netizen 'Finds' Fly In Kayani Bakery’s Mava Cake | X/@nbr_nbr_nbr_nbr

An X (formerly Twitter) user on Tuesday claimed to have found a fly in the mava cake bought from Pune's iconic Kayani Bakery.

"Found insect in Mava Cake of #Kayani_Bakery #Pune. Disappointed that one of my favorite cake ruined for life. Now can't enjoy this cake like before (sic)," the user wrote, sharing a picture of the fly in the cake.

Found insect in Mava Cake of #Kayani_Bakery #Pune. Disappointed that one of my favorite cake ruined for life. Now can't enjoy this cake like before.#Kayani #Bakery #Pune pic.twitter.com/O5Zh1O9Bsg — Nayan.B.Rathod (@nbr_nbr_nbr_nbr) July 2, 2024

The Free Press Journal reached out to Paurushasp Kayani, one of the bakery's partners, to address this complaint.

He said, "I don't think this has happened from our end as you can see the fly looks fresh, but if the customer is claiming then we will look at it. If we are found guilty, we will refund the amount or give a fresh piece of mava cake."

Kayani Bakery has a long history. In August 1955, three brothers - Khodayar, Hormazdiar, and Rustom Kayani - who had left Iran in search of a better life and had first come to Mumbai and then Pune, made the decision to open a bakery in the Camp area. Their goal was to offer freshly baked bread, puffs, and pastries.

The bakery is situated across from the Cowasjee Dinshaw Hall and Library, an institution established in 1875 and initially known as the Albert Edward Institute. Over the years, Kayani Bakery has gained particular fame for its delectable Shrewsbury biscuits and mava cake.