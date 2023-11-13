Pune: Violent Brawl Erupts Between Bouncers & Men Near Club, Viral Video Surfaces

Screengrab

In a disturbing incident near a club in Pune, a violent confrontation occurred between a group of about 10 men. A video of the brawl went viral on social media on Monday. The physical altercation reportedly included bouncers and other people, with some exchanging blows and two men wielding sticks.

While it was not clear when exactly the incident happened, the viral footage was shared on Monday. It showed the heated clash with intense physical confrontations. The cause of the dispute remains unknown.

Watch the video below

One particularly concerning moment in the video shows two men striking others with a stick. The identities of those involved in the brawl are yet to be determined. The video also captures an unexpected encounter between a man and woman riding a bicycle, who stumble upon the ongoing brawl. The circumstances surrounding the incident, as well as whether the local police have taken any action, remain unclear.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)