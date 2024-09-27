 Pune: Vijay Bhandari Receives Suryadatta Global Excellence Award 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Vijay Bhandari Receives Suryadatta Global Excellence Award 2024

Pune: Vijay Bhandari Receives Suryadatta Global Excellence Award 2024

Vijay Bhandari has been elected as the president of JITO Apex International, a prominent organisation in the Jain community, serving a two-year term from 2024 to 2026

Press ReleaseUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 01:08 PM IST
article-image

Vijay Bhandari, the newly elected President of JITO Apex International, was honoured with the Suryadatta Global Excellence Award 2024 at an event organised by the Shri Vardhaman Shwetamber Sthanakvasi Jain Shravak Sangh Sadhana Sadan in Pune. The award was presented by Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordiya, the founder-president of the Suryadatta Education Foundation.

Bhandari has been elected as the president of JITO Apex International, a prominent organisation in the Jain community, serving a two-year term from 2024 to 2026. He previously held the position of National Vice President of JITO Apex Shraman Arogyam and has also served as the National Vice President of JITO Apex, President of JITO Rest of Maharashtra, and President of JITO Pune.

Read Also
Pune: Inner Wheel Club Of Khadki, Tata AutoComp Systems Join Forces For Free Limb Fitment Camp
article-image

Chordiya stated, “Bhandari has become the youngest president of JITO Apex International. This is a matter of pride for Pune, as he has been awarded the Suryadatta Global Excellence Award 2024 for his unparalleled contributions at both local and global levels. He has established a unique identity for himself in the paper industry in a very short time and is also involved in social work through various organisations.”

“I am honoured to receive the Suryadatta Global Excellence Award 2024 from the Suryadatta Group of Institutes. I will primarily focus on the development of Jain entrepreneurs, businessmen, women, and the younger generation, as well as support Jain organisations working in the fields of industry and trade worldwide. Additionally, I will make special efforts to promote the well-being of the gurus, saints, and sadhvis of all sects within the Jain community,” said Bhandari.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Arbaz Patel Clarifies He's NOT Engaged After Nikki Tamboli Loses Her Cool Over His Relationship With Leeza Bindra
Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Arbaz Patel Clarifies He's NOT Engaged After Nikki Tamboli Loses Her Cool Over His Relationship With Leeza Bindra
'With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility': Anand Mahindra Reacts As India Becomes The 3rd Most Powerful Nation On Lowy Power Index
'With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility': Anand Mahindra Reacts As India Becomes The 3rd Most Powerful Nation On Lowy Power Index
Iraqi Teen Collapses In Plane Headed To China, Dies After Emergency Landing In Kolkata
Iraqi Teen Collapses In Plane Headed To China, Dies After Emergency Landing In Kolkata
Sun Pharma Shares Rally In Green: Company Stocks Soar Despite Lab Test Fiasco
Sun Pharma Shares Rally In Green: Company Stocks Soar Despite Lab Test Fiasco

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Vijay Bhandari Receives Suryadatta Global Excellence Award 2024

Pune: Vijay Bhandari Receives Suryadatta Global Excellence Award 2024

Explore Pune This Weekend (September 28 & 29): Cantonment Snack Walk, Houses Of Pune Photo Walk And...

Explore Pune This Weekend (September 28 & 29): Cantonment Snack Walk, Houses Of Pune Photo Walk And...

Explore Study Opportunities: Ireland’s Education Roadshow Comes to Pune, Read Details Here

Explore Study Opportunities: Ireland’s Education Roadshow Comes to Pune, Read Details Here

Pune: Inner Wheel Club Of Khadki, Tata AutoComp Systems Join Forces For Free Limb Fitment Camp

Pune: Inner Wheel Club Of Khadki, Tata AutoComp Systems Join Forces For Free Limb Fitment Camp

Distressed Pune Engineer Facing Termination Notice Makes Hoax Call Warning of Threat to PM Modi's...

Distressed Pune Engineer Facing Termination Notice Makes Hoax Call Warning of Threat to PM Modi's...