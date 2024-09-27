Pune: Vijay Bhandari Receives Suryadatta Global Excellence Award 2024

Vijay Bhandari, the newly elected President of JITO Apex International, was honoured with the Suryadatta Global Excellence Award 2024 at an event organised by the Shri Vardhaman Shwetamber Sthanakvasi Jain Shravak Sangh Sadhana Sadan in Pune. The award was presented by Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordiya, the founder-president of the Suryadatta Education Foundation.

Bhandari has been elected as the president of JITO Apex International, a prominent organisation in the Jain community, serving a two-year term from 2024 to 2026. He previously held the position of National Vice President of JITO Apex Shraman Arogyam and has also served as the National Vice President of JITO Apex, President of JITO Rest of Maharashtra, and President of JITO Pune.

Chordiya stated, “Bhandari has become the youngest president of JITO Apex International. This is a matter of pride for Pune, as he has been awarded the Suryadatta Global Excellence Award 2024 for his unparalleled contributions at both local and global levels. He has established a unique identity for himself in the paper industry in a very short time and is also involved in social work through various organisations.”

“I am honoured to receive the Suryadatta Global Excellence Award 2024 from the Suryadatta Group of Institutes. I will primarily focus on the development of Jain entrepreneurs, businessmen, women, and the younger generation, as well as support Jain organisations working in the fields of industry and trade worldwide. Additionally, I will make special efforts to promote the well-being of the gurus, saints, and sadhvis of all sects within the Jain community,” said Bhandari.