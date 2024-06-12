PUNE VIDEO: Woman Crushed To Death By Speeding Truck On Road Banned For Heavy Vehicles |

In a terrible accident in Pune's Market Yard area, a woman was crushed to death by a speeding truck on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Dayamati Solanki (58).

Watch Video:

According to the information received, Solanki was heading from Aai Mata Mandir Chowk towards Gangadham Chowk at 1pm with her daughter-in-law when the speeding truck came from behind and collided with their bike. Solanki fell, and the truck's wheel ran over her head, resulting in her instant death. The daughter-in-law is injured and has been admitted to the government-run Sassoon General Hospital.

Notably, the road where the accident took place has a steep slope. Besides, heavy vehicles are banned during the day there. However, despite being banned, heavy vehicles ply on the road without any fear of police officials.

Atul Jain, a local resident, said, "There is a lot of construction going on in this area. Heavy vehicles are prohibited on this road during the day. Still, these heavy trucks keep coming down the steep slope. These heavy vehicles are loaded with concrete and building materials. Concrete falls on the road and leads to accidents regularly. Authorities need to find a solution."

Kumar Prithvi, another local, said, "If the heavy vehicles are banned, then why are these vehicles plying on the road? People are losing their lives. Is this a joke?"