 Pune Video: Violent Road Rage Incident Leaves Man Bloodied Near Fergusson College
The altercation unfolded in the presence of a woman police official who struggled to contain the situation

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 06:05 PM IST
Pune Video: Violent Road Rage Incident Leaves Man Bloodied Near Fergusson College

A road rage incident turned violent at Dnyaneshwar Paduka Chowk near Fergusson College in Pune on Monday.

Watch Video:

According to the information received, the altercation began when one of two men stopped his vehicle in the middle of the signal, escalating into a physical fight. One of them sustained serious injuries to his nose during the scuffle.

The altercation unfolded in the presence of a woman police official who struggled to contain the situation.

Shockingly, the injured man's pregnant wife was also present during the incident.

Subsequently, the injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

