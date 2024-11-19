Pune Video: Truck Carrying 1,361 Pressure Cookers Seized In Junnar Ahead Of Election Day | Video Screengrab

Ahead of election day, a truck carrying 1,361 pressure cookers was seized in Junnar by the Static Surveillance Team (SST) during a routine inspection at a checkpoint, officials said on Tuesday.

A tip-off indicated that the cookers were meant to be distributed to the public in Aalephata in return for votes in the Assembly election.

The Election Commission and police are investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, in Junnar, sitting MLA Atul Benke of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has been renominated by the Mahayuti, whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has fielded former Congress functionary Satyashil Sherkar, who joined Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP before the seat allocation was finalised.

Interestingly, in July, Benke met Sharad Pawar at the home of NCP-SP MP Amol Kolhe, sparking speculation about a potential shift. However, he ultimately decided to stay with Ajit Pawar.

In the 2019 elections, Benke, who was a candidate of the undivided NCP polled 74,958 votes and defeated Sharad Sonawane who was with the undivided Shiv Sena who got 65,890 votes.