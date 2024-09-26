Pune Video: Supriya Sule Calls On PMO To Open District Court-Swargate Metro Stretch Without Delay | ANI Photo

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) Working President Supriya Sule on Thursday called on the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to open the District Court to Swargate stretch of Pune Metro without any delay. This comes after PM Narendra Modi's visit to Pune was cancelled due to the heavy rain situation in the city.

The Baramati MP stated, "...The inauguration of the metro for which PM Modi was scheduled to visit Pune has already been done five times. It would have been the sixth time PM Modi came for the same work... This is very shocking that the Maharashtra government was seeking time from a busy person like the PM for the same task..."

"I am very saddened that, due to the rain situation, he could not come to Pune. I request the PMO to open it as soon as possible because the metro should not remain closed due to the inauguration...," Sule added.

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule says, "...The inauguration of the metro for which PM Modi was scheduled to visit Pune, has already been done five times. It would have been the sixth time PM Modi came for the same work...This is very shocking that the Mahrashtra government was seeking… pic.twitter.com/tbjUYAsrFw — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2024

#WATCH | On PM Modi's visit to Pune being cancelled due to heavy rain situation in the city, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule says, "I am very saddened that due to the rain situation, he could not come to Pune. I request the PMO to open it as soon as possible because the metro should not… pic.twitter.com/UCqXrhFb6O — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2024

Meanwhile, Hemant Sonawane, Executive Director (Administration and Public Relations) at Pune Metro, said, "The on-site inauguration is on hold as of now. So, the public service of Pune Metro from District Court to Swargate will not start until the official inauguration. However, high-level discussions are ongoing."

Reportedly, Pune Metro is in talks with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to explore the possibility of conducting the inauguration in virtual mode, as all preparations have been completed, and the service could be opened to the public.

In addition to inaugurating the District Court to Swargate stretch, the PM was also scheduled to lay the foundation stones for the metro route from Swargate to Katraj and an elevated corridor from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Nigdi.