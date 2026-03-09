Pune VIDEO: Schoolgirls Smoking Sparks Debate On Tobacco Sales To Minors – Are Kids Easily Buying Cigarettes Near Schools?

Pune: Schoolgirls Smoking Sparks Debate On Tobacco Sales To Minors – Are Kids Easily Buying Cigarettes Near Schools? | Video Screengrab

Pune: A video allegedly showing schoolgirls smoking a cigarette in Pune’s Balewadi area has gone viral on social media, sparking concern among local residents about minors accessing tobacco products.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the available details, the video was reportedly recorded near the VIBGYOR School in Balewadi. In the clip, two girls wearing what appears to be a school sports uniform are seen walking to a roadside kiosk, commonly known as a tapri. Both girls are then seen lighting a cigarette while nobody intervenes.

The video appears to have been recorded from inside a car parked at some distance. The person filming reportedly used a hidden or discreet camera, capturing the incident without directly approaching the girls.

The identities and ages of the girls in the video have not been officially confirmed. However, many viewers on social media have claimed that they appear to be minors, which has raised concerns among residents and parents in the area.

Under Maharashtra laws, the sale and consumption of tobacco products such as cigarettes is prohibited for individuals below 18 years of age. Shopkeepers are expected to verify age before selling tobacco products.

Local residents say that while many shopkeepers in Pune refuse to sell cigarettes to minors, some still do so, allowing youngsters to easily access tobacco. They claim that similar incidents of teenagers smoking have been noticed in several parts of the city in recent months.

The viral video has once again brought attention to the issue of tobacco access among young people and the need for stricter enforcement of rules. Authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the video, but residents have urged officials to monitor the sale of tobacco near schools and educational institutions.