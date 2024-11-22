 Pune Video: Poster Depicting Ajit Pawar As CM Taken Down In Parvati
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Video: Poster Depicting Ajit Pawar As CM Taken Down In Parvati

Pune Video: Poster Depicting Ajit Pawar As CM Taken Down In Parvati

In Maharashtra, the primary contest is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)

AgenciesUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 02:35 PM IST
article-image
Pune Video: Poster Depicting Ajit Pawar As CM Taken Down In Parvati | Video Screengrab

Ahead of the counting of votes for Maharashtra Assembly elections tomorrow, a poster depicting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as the Chief Minister in Pune was taken down. The poster was placed by party leader Santosh Nangare in Parvati.

Watch Video:

In Maharashtra, the primary contest is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena and the NPCP, while the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

FPJ Shorts
'I'm Mentally Exhausted': Actress Withdraws Sexual Abuse Complaints Against Mukesh & Jayasurya Due To Lack Of Govt Protection
'I'm Mentally Exhausted': Actress Withdraws Sexual Abuse Complaints Against Mukesh & Jayasurya Due To Lack Of Govt Protection
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Sena UBT's Sharad Koli Holds 'Hit With Footwear' Protest Against Congress MP Praniti Shinde, Case Registered In Solapur
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Sena UBT's Sharad Koli Holds 'Hit With Footwear' Protest Against Congress MP Praniti Shinde, Case Registered In Solapur
'11,835 Days...This Is My Last Day': American Airlines Pilot Addresses Flyers On His Final Flight; Video Goes Viral
'11,835 Days...This Is My Last Day': American Airlines Pilot Addresses Flyers On His Final Flight; Video Goes Viral
2024 BMW M5 Launched in India: 717bhp V8 Powerhouse Priced at Rs 1.99 Crore
2024 BMW M5 Launched in India: 717bhp V8 Powerhouse Priced at Rs 1.99 Crore
Read Also
Video: Mahayuti Will Secure 180 Seats, Says Pune City NCP Chief Deepak Mankar
article-image

The ruling Mahayuti is poised to retain power in Maharashtra and the NDA also has an edge to form government in Jharkhand, exit polls predicted on Wednesday as polling concluded in the two states.

Most exit polls also predicted that MVA would put up a strong show in polls but is unlikely to cross the majority mark in the 288-member assembly.

According to the P-MARQ exit poll, the Mahayuti alliance would win 137-157 seats whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi would get 126-147 seats and others 2-8 seats.

Chanakya Strategies projected that Mahayuti will win 152-150 seats, MVA 130-138 seats, and others 6-8 seats.

Read Also
Pune: Cameras To Be Installed Soon, Say Authorities As Thefts Rise At Swargate Bus Stand
article-image

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde said that post-Assembly results leaders of Mahayuti would sit together and decide on who would be the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Kalyan MP further said that there is "no competition" among leaders in the alliance to become the CM." All leaders (of Mahayuti) will sit together and decide. There was never a competition among leaders here to be the CM. We want to form the government to do more development work in the next five years. In the last 2.5 years, MVA only discussed who will be the CM. Their message did not even reach the public."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Video: Poster Depicting Ajit Pawar As CM Taken Down In Parvati

Pune Video: Poster Depicting Ajit Pawar As CM Taken Down In Parvati

MNGL Increases CNG Price by Rs 2 in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Surrounding Areas

MNGL Increases CNG Price by Rs 2 in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Surrounding Areas

Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: Poster Showing NCP Chief Ajit Pawar As 'Future CM' Surfaces In...

Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: Poster Showing NCP Chief Ajit Pawar As 'Future CM' Surfaces In...

2nd International Digital Dentistry Implantology Conclave 2024 to Be Held from November 22 to 24

2nd International Digital Dentistry Implantology Conclave 2024 to Be Held from November 22 to 24

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Helps Dhule Woman Realise Dream of Owning a Home

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Helps Dhule Woman Realise Dream of Owning a Home