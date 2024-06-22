Pune Video: Police Aspirants Stage Protest, Demand Increase In Age Limit | Ankit Shukla

The Maharashtra Police began its recruitment drive to fill 17,471 constabulary posts across the state on Wednesday. The police have received 17.76 lakh applications for the posts of constables, drivers, band men, SRPF personnel, and jail staff. However, the recruitment guidelines issued by the state government have sparked controversy, leading to several aspirants expressing their dissatisfaction through protests.

Watch Video:

In Pune, protests have been held for the last three days outside the District Collector's office, demanding an increase in the age limit for recruitment. Many aspirants also demanded that the extra marks given to those from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) should not be granted, and instead, they should be recruited from reserved seats.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Jeet More, one of the aspirants, said, "We are demanding an increase in the age limit for applicants as the recruitment was not held between 2020 and 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic."

"Many candidates who were eligible in 2022 crossed the age limit due to the delay in recruitment. Many of us have aspired to join the police force, and our primary demand is to raise the age limit in this recruitment drive," stated Amol Khatal, another aspirant.

Shivani Patel, also an aspirant, said, "We are forced to sit here because we don't have any other option. We are requesting Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to give justice to aspirants like us."

The aspirants staged a 'rasta roko' agitation on Sunday in front of the Bundgarden Police Station. Earlier on Saturday, some of them shaved their heads and crouched like chickens half-naked in protest.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar came out in support of the aspirants. Speaking to the FPJ, he said, "Students are practicing for a year to appear in police recruitment. This has been more than three days but the government is totally neglecting their concern. They are the future of our country. The government should take care of them and show interest in their demands."

Read Also Pune's MCA Stadium To Host Test Match After 7 Years

Earlier, Nilesh Lanke, the recently elected MP from Ahmednagar, criticised the recruitment being carried out during the monsoon as it could injure the participants. However, the police officials clarified that on account of the Lok Sabha elections, the model code of conduct came into place in March. Since the state machinery, including the police, was occupied with it, the recruitment had to be delayed.