 Pune Video: PMC Takes Action Against Illegal Eateries In Karvenagar
A total of 20-25 shops, including tea stalls and pan shops, were encroaching on public space, and action has been taken against them

Indu BhagatUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
Pune Video: PMC Takes Action Against Illegal Eateries In Karvenagar | Video Screengrab

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Saturday took action against illegal eateries in the Karvenagar area.

Watch Video:

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Sagar Shinde, Junior Engineer, PMC Building Department, said, "We have taken action against illegal eateries at the Khau Galli in Karvenagar. The action was carried out along a stretch of around 700 meters."

"The encroachment drives were conducted because the shop owners were using side and rear margins for commercial activities, and the area attracted a large student crowd due to Chinese food stalls, which was a cause for concern," Shinde added.

A total of 20-25 shops, including tea stalls and pan shops, were encroaching on public space, and action has been taken against them, he further said.

Pune Video: PMC Takes Action Against Illegal Eateries In Karvenagar

