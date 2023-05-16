Pune: Video of PMC's Deputy Commissioner kicking stall during anti-encroachment drive goes viral |

In a stark contrast of events during the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) anti-encroachment drive, PMC officials faced physical assault while carrying out their duties, while a viral video captured a PMC officer forcefully kicking a stall, igniting a wave of controversy and outrage.

The PMC team faced attack during an anti-encroachment drive on Dhole Patil Road. This incident follows a previous attack in February when a PMC team was assaulted during an anti-encroachment drive on Spicer Shagvi Road in Aundh.

Spirit of Pune - 2pic.twitter.com/1vH5Ax5R0P — Roads of Mumbai (@RoadsOfMumbai) May 16, 2023

Deputy Commissioner forcefully kicks a stall

In another incident, a viral video has surfaced capturing an anti-encroachment operation on Ferguson College Road. The footage shows Madhav Jagtap, Deputy Commissioner (Encroachment/Illegal Construction Removal Department) of PMC, forcefully kicking a stall. The video has ignited controversy and outrage, with viewers criticizing the officer's approach and the use of force during the operation.

Upon seeking a response, no comment was received from Jagtap. However, Baramati NCP MP Supriya Sule expressed surprise at the officer's behavior, emphasizing the need for sensitivity among municipal officials and urging appropriate action to be taken against the officer. Notably, the video was shared recently, but the incident itself occurred on May 4.

#Pune: #Viralvideo shows #PuneMunicipalCorporation officer kicking a stall during anti-encroachment drive on Ferguson College Road. The video has sparked outrage on social media, with many people calling for the officer to be suspended. The PMC has said that it is investigating… pic.twitter.com/UbRKb6lB5w — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) May 16, 2023